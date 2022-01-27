Keep Midland Beautiful 'Trash 4 Cash' program helps local non-profits earn money for trash clean up

Local non-profits and groups can earn up to $3,000 a year for doing trash pick-ups with the 'Trash 4 Cash' program with Keep Midland Beautiful.

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful 'Trash 4 Cash' fundraiser allows local non-profits and groups to pick up trash so they can pick up some cash. "it's basically exactly what it is, trash for cash. We send you to an area, you pick up the litter or trash that's there, then you're paid for the amount of time that is given to the program and the amount of people," says Doreen Womack, Keep Midland Beautiful, Executive Director.

Groups can do litter clean ups six times a week and can make up to $500 for each clean up and $3,000 in a whole year. "We've had basketball groups that need uniforms. We've had church groups that want to go to camp. All kinds of non profits," says Womack. Before groups get started, they are given trash bags, gloves and vests.

Keep Midland Beautiful sets a challenge target to be reached and last year's goal of $25,000 was surpassed, "last year we did a challenge to our groups and we ended up having a really wonderful year. It ended up being more than what the challenge was for it was for $25,000, we ended up at $28,000." Which is why this year they have raised the target goal to $37,000.

Womack says this program is a great way for residents to take care of this place we call home. "An opportunity for us to get some areas that need to be cleaned, cleaned up," she says, "we just want everybody to remember to love where you live. No matter if you're here originally, you were born in Midland or if you got here as soon as you could. Love where you live, keep it clean, secure your trash so it doesn't become litter."