KMB, Midland TreeKeepers celebrate Earth Day with free tree giveaway

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful and the Midland TreeKeepers are inviting the public to pick up a free tree on Saturday in honor of Earth Day.

The organizations will be set up at the Midland location of the West Texas Food Bank from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to give away 100 trees provided by the Apache Tree Grant Program.

Event organizers only ask that recipients of a tree agree to plant and take care of it, so it will become part of our urban forest.

Fay Fitzsimons, Apache’s manager of community engagement, expressed their excitement to take part in the event.

“We are excited to be part of Midland’s Earth Day celebration by continuing our partnership with Keep Midland Beautiful,” Fitzsimons said in a press release. “These trees will beautify and maintain the city’s green spaces for families to enjoy today and for years to come.”