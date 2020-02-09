Midland City Hall to reopen to public Sept. 8

Face masks and social distancing will still be required.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced it will be reopening City Hall to the public on September 8.

Citizens will be able enter the building using the south side doors.

While the building is open, the city will continue to practice certain precautions to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Face masks must be worn within City Hall, and social distancing should be practiced by staying six feet apart from others whenever possible.

Other precautions encouraged include avoiding touching your face, covering during a cough or sneeze and washing your hands with soap and water often.