Centennial Park weeks away from opening in downtown Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — In a few weeks, West Texans will get to enjoy Centennial Park’s four acres, 150 trees, two dog parks, a playground a giant screen and stage and a splash pad.
It is all in hopes of bringing new life to downtown Midland.
“It’s a unique urban landscape in the heart of downtown Midland that can be enjoyed for many years to come," Stephanie Martin, Centennial Park executive director, said.
With more and more people moving to this area for oil and gas opportunities, Martin says there is no time like the present to invest in the community.
“There's still a large number of people who are still moving and relocating to Midland," Martin said. "From building the Bush Convention Center, the Micro Market, you know we’re just really excited for us to be one of those pieces downtown for our growth.”
The park was made possible through donations. $16 million dollars worth of donations. $2 million dollars came from the hotel tax in Midland.
“The lifeline for many communities is the downtown area so we’re excited to draw people down here,” Martin said.
It is all in an effort for people to enjoy where they live.
“Not just Midland, but West Texas," Martin said. "So that people don’t run out of town on the weekend instead they stay in town and enjoy their community.”
The park is set to open mid-October.
For more details click here.