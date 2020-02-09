Teen Flow offers space for students' virtual, emotional and spiritual learning

"We want our students to make this their home, their place," Samantha Carrell, executive director of Teen Flow said.

MIDLAND, Texas — Like many other places in Midland, Teen Flow has modified their after school program to become a daytime program for virtual learners at MISD.

"Many of our students do not have the adequate resources, parents are going to work, they just don't have the guidance and supports to be able to start efficiently for their virtual learning," Samantha Carrell, executive director of Teen Flow said.

"I'm glad they give kids time to just come out and do their schoolwork," Timothy White, 11th grade student said.

And even though students are now making their way back to their classrooms at MISD this week, they're going to see the extended program through these following two weeks and then offer a blended model of daytime and after school programs.

But for Teen Flow, it's not just about the academics.

"Our students have been at home for almost 6 months now. It's very important for that social connection and their connection with God and so that's what our ministry is pushing for, is to give them productive lives with God to lead them," Carrell said.

They want their students to be spiritually and emotionally enriched too.

"With the pandemic and the economy right now, it's been very difficult for our students to grasp who they are and what direction when their life is up and down, so we wanted to provide some stability for them," Carrell said.

Stability, leadership opportunity and spiritual fulfillment.

________________________________________________________________

Teen Flow is always looking for more volunteers. If you'd like to get involved, visit their website or give them a call at 432-686-2525.