Midland Chamber of Commerce making social distancing a priority for 2020 annual meeting

Mayor Patrick Payton will give the "State of the City" address during the luncheon.

MIDLAND, Texas — The 2020 Midland Chamber of Commerce Annual meeting will take place inside the exhibit hall of the Bush Contention Center on September 3.

The annual celebration offers local businesses and community leaders a chance to reflect on the Midland Chamber's accomplishments of the past year, honor volunteers, and share goals for the future.

The event will feature Mayor Patrick Payton who will deliver a State of the City Address. The 2020 Wynn Award will also be presented.

Organizers say social distancing and the Governor's guidelines went into the planning and preparation of the event.

The event will only utilize 25% of the exhibit hall's maximum capacity.

Tables and chairs have also been spaced out to allow for social distancing according to organizers.

The event will also be digitally streamable on Zoom for digital ticket holders that did not feel comfortable attending the event in person.

For more information on the event you can visit the Midland Chamber of Commerce website.