The Courtyards shares inside look to keeping residents safe during pandemic

ODESSA, Texas — While there's not a lot of free time in Midland resident Tracy Renton's schedule.

Over the past few months, she always makes time for a phone call or drop-off for her Grandma and Grandpa.

"We take flowers, cards, pictures. We try to stay in as much contact as we possibly can," said Renton.

Renton's grandparents are living at the Courtyards Assisted Living center in Odessa.

Due to the center's safety protocols shifting to zero visitation, she hasn't had any physical contact with her grandparents since March.

Renton admits the separation has been emotionally tough but worth it.

"We are so grateful that they are in a facility taking the measures to keep them safe," said Renton.

Every staff member at the Courtyards must go through a daily screening and sanitation process every time they enter the building.

This includes a spray down, hand sanitizer, and temperature check, measures that seem to be working.

The Courtyards have been COVID free since June 30.

In previous months, the facility had 5 confirmed cases, including 3 residents, and 2 workers.

All of them had to test negative twice before rejoining the assisted living community.

However, given the recent success, staff are now trying to return the community's quality of life.

They're now ramping up socially-distant activities for their residents, but more importantly, the facility is slowly reintroducing visitation.