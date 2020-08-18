Midland, Ector county mortality rates lower than national average

The national COVID-19 mortality rate is reportedly around 3%

TEXAS, USA — Despite cases steadily rising in the Permian Basin, Midland and Ector county have remained on the low end of mortality rates.

As of 9 p.m. on August 17, both Ector and Midland County are reporting 60 deaths from Covid-19.

In Midland County, there are 2948 total cases.

In Ector County, there are 3814 total cases.

By dividing the number of deaths with the total number of cases you can calculate the mortality rate.

For Midland County that rate is 2.0%.

For Ector County that rate is 1.6%.

The national mortality rate for the United States is currently just over 3% with more than 170,000 deaths nationwide, and 5.3 million confirmed cases.