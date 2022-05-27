Midland and Odessa city pools to open starting on May 28

Schedules for the city pools can be found on their respective websites.

TEXAS, USA — 2022 pool season for both Midland and Odessa will begin starting this weekend.

For Midland, entry fees are $3 per person. Children under the age of 2 will get in for free. The hours for both Doug Russell and Washington Aquatic center are on the city's website. The Splash pad hours are also available to view on their website.

For Odessa, entry fees are $4 for adults, and $2.50 for children. It is free for adults over the age of 62 and children under 1. The hours for the Floyd Gwin, Woodson Family and Sherwood Family Aquatic Centers are all on the city's website. The hours for the McKinney Park and Jurassic Jungle Spraygrounds are also on their website.