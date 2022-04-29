City of Midland to open pool reservations in May

Reservations for the pools and pavilions at Doug Russell will be available starting May 1.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced it will be opening reservations for private pool parties and pavilion rentals on May 1.

These reservations apply to Doug Russell and Washington Family Aquatic Center.

Online reservations can be made starting at 12:01 a.m. on May 1. If you would like to make an in-person reservation you can do so starting at 8 a.m. on May 2.

Pool reservations will be open from June 3 to July 30. You can reserve from 7 to 9 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Reservations cost a $250 deposit and a $700 rental fee which includes life cards. The city will accept cash, check or credit card.

Pavilion rentals at Doug Russell can be made for any day except Tuesdays and Sundays from 12 to 3 p.m. or 4 to 7 p.m. Sundays the hours for rental are 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

Fees for the pavilion are a deposit of $100 and a rental fee of $100. The city says this does not include entry fees to the facility.

Interested parties can also purchase punch cards from the Parks office, the MLK Community Center or the pools. The prices for punch cards are as follows:

10 punches $15

25 punches $35

75 punches $75

For more information on the Parks and Recreation Division for the City of Midland, you can click or tap here.