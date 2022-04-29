COM Aquatics hosts 2nd annual Water Walk to Cure Arthritis

Participants were able to attend an arthritis water exercise class, swim or water walk to meet a goal of moving for 54 minutes.

MIDLAND, Texas — COM Aquatics is hosting its second annual Water Walk to Cure Arthritis event Friday.

The walk gathers together swimmers around Midland for Team Wavemakers to help do their part to raise funds to help those suffering from arthritis.

Participants are able to attend an arthritis water exercise class, swim or water walk to meet a goal of moving for 54 minutes.

Around one in four Americans live with arthritis, and the water walk hopes to improve the lives of those who deal with it by developing resources, advancing treatments and working towards a cure.