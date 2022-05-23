Midland Fire Department holds water safety training day

With city pools preparing to open, the training offered practical, hands-on experience.

MIDLAND, Texas — Schools are letting out across the country, and everyone is getting ready for Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer.

This means that public pools will be opening, including here in the Tall City.

To make sure everyone is ready, the Midland Fire Department took part in a water safety training day Monday at Doug Russell Pool.

According to the City of Midland, drowning is the single leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 4, but it is preventable.

Today's training offered practical, hands-on experience for recruits and current firefighters.

Their goal is to make sure water safety messages get to all families to keep everyone safe around the water.

“We want to make sure both the public is aware of the risks, and also that our crews are up to par with their life safety skills,” MFD Battalion Chief Aaron Cox said.