Midland Airpark to get repair work done on runways

The Midland Airport Planning and Development Board decided to move forward with plans to repair runways and taxiways at Midland Airpark.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — At the Midland Airport Planning and Development Board meeting held Wednesday, a decision was made to help improve the Midland Airpark.

“We have an engineering agreement with Parkhill, Smith, and Cooper, where they do all our projects at the airport," said Justine Ruff, Director of Airports. "It’s a five-year agreement, and so when we have a new project to add to the agreement, we have to do an amendment.”

The planning board gave the green light to the engineering consultant to start the process of getting those runways and taxiways fixed.

The first step will be to come up with the designs.

“We need to look at rehabilitation of the runway," said Ruff. "There’s a lot of wear and tear; it hasn’t been done in a long time. So we would like to be able to compete for some federal money to take care of that, and so we’ve asked Parkhill to go ahead and do the design for us now so that we have the project ready to go should any money become available.”

The design work for the runways is going to take a while, with Ruff saying the design process could take about a year.