Judge denies City of Midland’s second motion to dismiss MCS lawsuit

The decision was made following an oral argument held on Tuesday.

MIDLAND, Texas — A U.S. district judge denied a motion by the City of Midland Tuesday to dismiss a lawsuit filed by five Midland Christian School staff members .

The lawsuit claims the City of Midland and Midland police officers severely damaged Jared Lee, Dana Ellis, Matthew Counts, Gregory McClendon and Barry Russell’s reputations when they were arrested for allegedly failing to report a sexual assault involving the school's baseball team.

The five were later no-billed by a grand jury , meaning they did not believe there was enough evidence to indict and go to trial at the time.

The amended version adds charges brought against Lee, Ellis and Counts for an incident separate from the one all five were no-billed for .

On that round of charges, a judge quashed the indictment against Counts . It is currently unclear where the indictments against Lee and Ellis stand.