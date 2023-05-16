Legacy High School hires new principal during MISD school board meeting

Mich Etzel, a native of Midland, is set to replace Shannon Torres as principal of LHS. Midland ISD filled several other positions as well during the meeting.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD, or MISD, added several new faces to the district during Monday night's school board meeting, including a new principal at Legacy High School, or LHS.

The district hired Mich Etzel as the new principal for LHS. Etzel replaces Shannon Torres, who was recently promoted to Executive Director of School Leadership for MISD.

After the announcements were made, MISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Howard was excited to bring the Midland native back to town.

"Very excited to bring Mich back to the Permian Basin," said Dr. Howard. "She's from here, grew up here, actually worked in the district until moving away about the last 20 years to work outside of the district. So, glad to have her back, she still has family here, she has ties here, she understands West Texas, she's going to be a great fit for Legacy High School."

MISD also added a new individual for its Chief of Facilities and Operations position during a positive night.

"I think we got better tonight," said Dr. Howard. "It's always exciting to bring on new people onto the team, some very quality individuals. I'll start with Cortney Smith with our new Chief of Facilities and Operations. I've worked with him for a number of years, he's second to none and will truly be an asset to the district."