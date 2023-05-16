MISD Bond Planning Committee makes presentation before school board

Ideas the committee shared include possible grade reconfiguration and building new campuses. This is all due to the growth the district will see in 10 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD Bond Planning Committee made another presentation before the school board Monday night.

The committee broke down ideas they have for a proposed bond. It includes possibly rearranging grade levels and building new campuses. This is all due to the growth the district will see in the next 10 years.

“One thing we need to understand is we’re growing and we’re probably going to continue to grow, and we have to keep that in mind that doing nothing is not an option," said Reagan Hignojos, a committee member.

In the next 10 years, MISD is projected to grow by 15%. That's more than 4,300 students.

"In 10 years, right now, as it stands, we are at capacity at both high schools, and that’s just not viable for students or teachers," said Hignojos.

Which is why the committee is looking at the option of building two new high schools, which could have a hefty price tag.

"We have come up with some options," said Hignojos. "One option is $900 million, but we have not come up with any options to present to the board just yet. We still have some work to do. We’re just using that number as a figure to help educate the community on how they’d impact property taxes."

MISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Howard also spoke of the amount of work left to complete.

"After knowing that the recommendation of two high schools was gonna be a costly proposal, we went in a little more conservative and we were asked to look at options that would be even more costly," said Howard. "So at the end of the day, we’re going to work with that committee to make sure we're addressing all the needs in a way that’ll be supported."

The estimated tax on the bond is $21 per month, and there is no tax increase on residents who qualify for a 65 and older homestead exemption.

For Hignojos, he said grade reconfiguration is a big focus for members when planning this bond.