MCPL, KMB host 'Wicked Gardening' event at Centennial Library

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Public Libraries and Keep Midland Beautiful teamed up Wednesday for an event called “Wicked Gardening” to celebrate National Gardening Day.

The event, which was part of MCPL's Wicked Plants exhibit, was held at the Midland County Centennial Library.

Representatives from KMB discussed the benefits of gardening and how to get started. This included plants featured in the exhibit as well as many other kinds.

The Wicked Plants exhibit will be on display at the library through May 8.