Midland County Centennial Library to open new plant exhibit for dangerous plants

The 'Wicked Plants' exhibit will teach all about the darker side of plants.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Centennial Library is set to open its newest exhibit to the public starting on January 19.

The exhibit is called 'Wicked Plants' and its explores the dark side of some of the world's most dangerous plants.

The exhibit will have different two- and three-dimensional activities for visitors to explore.

They will learn a wide range of information from poisonous plants making their next meal their last to how plants have inspired weapons for humans.

There are more than 100 plants featured in the exhibit talking about their negative health effects.

Tours and field trips will be available to groups of 10 or fewer. The exhibit materials are also available for educators to use in their classrooms.

When you visit, you must wear masks and follow social distancing protocols.