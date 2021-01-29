Keep Midland Beautiful lacking thousands of volunteers

In 2019, KMB reported 9,631 volunteers. In 2020, they reported 3,408.

MIDLAND, Texas — It's a real eyesore and a problem created entirely by you and me - litter.

And lately, Keep Midland Beautiful said it's worse than it's been in a long time.

"As a community, we should want our community to look good," Doreen Womack, executive director of KMB said.

But right now, it doesn't.

"We know from the Don't Mess with Texas campaign that our I-20 area gets frequently listed by travelers around the state as a very very littered area and so that's not the way we want to be known," Womack said.

Keep Midland Beautiful relies heavily on volunteers, many committing to cleaning up a certain part of town periodically.

"If those people weren't out there all the time, our community would be looking even worse," Womack said.

Womack said they need more help. KMB is short more than 6,000 volunteers.

That's two-thirds less than usual.

Add COVID-19 to the mix and you have a real mess. Two of the organization's largest events were cancelled, leaving behind nearly 200 bags worth of trash.

"Litter moves around and we blame our dirty areas sometimes on our West Texas winds, but if it wasn't there in the first place, it wouldn't blow," Womack said.

So Keep Midland Beautiful needs the community's help more than ever right now with trash.

"We just really need help from the community in securing it," Womack said.