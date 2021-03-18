Centennial Library to host author involved with the 'Wicked Plants: The Exhibit'

MIDLAND, Texas — Centennial Library will be holding an event for the author behind their 'Wicked Plants: The Exhibit'.
This Meet the Author event will be a virtual talk and Q&A event with Amy Stewart from 3-4 p.m. on March 25.
There will be limited seats in the Laura Bush Community Room to see the event, while other participants may join remotely via Zoom.
Amy Stewart wrote Wicked Plants: The Weed that Killed Lincoln’s Mother & Other Botanical Atrocities.
The book features more than 100 plants and highlights their potential negative health effects such as pain, addiction and death.
The exhibit will still be open to the public until May 8.