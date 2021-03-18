Centennial Library to host author involved with the 'Wicked Plants: The Exhibit'

The event will include a virtual talk and Q&A event from 3-4 p.m. on March 25.

MIDLAND, Texas — Centennial Library will be holding an event for the author behind their 'Wicked Plants: The Exhibit'.

This Meet the Author event will be a virtual talk and Q&A event with Amy Stewart from 3-4 p.m. on March 25.

There will be limited seats in the Laura Bush Community Room to see the event, while other participants may join remotely via Zoom.

Amy Stewart wrote Wicked Plants: The Weed that Killed Lincoln’s Mother & Other Botanical Atrocities.

The book features more than 100 plants and highlights their potential negative health effects such as pain, addiction and death.