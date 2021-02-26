Midland County Public Libraries to host annual Dr. Seuss Birthday Party

This event will take place on March 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Centennial Library.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Public Libraries will be hosting its annual Dr. Seuss Birthday Party celebration at the Centennial Library.

This event will be held on March 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event is free and will feature Dr. Seuss storytime and related crafts.

There will be giveaway bags given out including supplies needed to compete the craft at home and instructions to duplicate the STEAM activity.

Each activity will be repeated four times throughout the event to encourage social distancing and maintaining the library's limited capacity.

Both Libraries will be celebrating Seuss Week and encouraging patrons to dress up according to the theme of each day. Those who dress up can win a special prize at the children's department desk.

The themes for each day will be:

March 1 – Wear silly socks for “Fox in Socks.”

March 2 – Wear your favorite hat for “The Cat in the Hat.”

March 3 – Wear green for “Green Eggs and Ham.”

March 4 – Wear an animal print or picture of an animal for “If I Ran the Zoo.”

March 5 – Wear your pajamas for “The Sleep Book.”