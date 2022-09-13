Keep Odessa Beautiful launches community cleanup initiative

From Sept. 12-Nov. 19 the community is challenged to help clean the city in exchange for big prizes.

ODESSA, Texas — Keep Odessa Beautiful has launched a fall community cleanup initiative.

The Fall Sweep initiative will run from Sept. 12-Nov. 19.

This event is open to individuals and families as well as clubs, businesses and schools.

All you have to do is register and pick a time, date and place and Keep Odessa Beautiful will provide you with supplies.

Anyone registered before October 1 will receive a free KOB t-shirt.

KOB will be awarding three winners with prizes for their participation in the event. Those categories will be for:

Most bags of litter collected ($100 Gift Card)

Most locations cleaned in Odessa ($150 Gift Card)

Adopt-A-Spot Raffle ($200 Gift Card)

The last category will require your group to have registered to Adopt-A-Spot and completed a cleanup at that spot. Every cleanup done at the spot will count as one raffle entry.

For more information on the Fall Sweep or to register your group, you can click or tap here.