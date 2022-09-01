Keep Odessa Beautiful asks for residents to donate denim materials

From now to September 30, the organization is asking for "gently used" denim materials for its upcoming Permian Basin Recycle Fashion Show

This is the 7th annual fashion show and it will be taking place on October 21 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

People can drop off their denim items at the Keep Odessa Beautiful office located at 119 West 4th Street, Suite 203. Some of the items they are accepting include jeans, shorts, jackets, skirts, dresses and shirts.