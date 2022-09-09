United Way of Midland celebrates 75 years of service

They also kicked off their new year campaign with their main focus on giving back to areas like education, health and self-sufficiency.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — United Way of Midland celebrated its 75th anniversary on September 8.

The organization also launched its newest campaign. Their goal is to give back to the community through focusing on areas like education, health and self-sufficiency across the city.

"We can't do what we do without the community support," said Megan Davis, Director of Marketing Special Events. "Our role here is to raise funds and then put them back into the community through nonprofits. We currently fund 23 nonprofits."