The Jesus House of Odessa Women and Children's Center are having to repair building damages caused by recent flooding

Jesus House Odessa Women and Children's Center must raise $26,000 to be able to cover the cost of the damages caused by the excessive rain and flooding.

ODESSA, Texas — The staff at Jesus House Odessa are still checking the buckets they've placed under their roof to catch any leaking water from rain.

"We just changed out the buckets every morning we would dump them out and scout them over and dump them out and scoot them over," says Elisha Ramirez, Jesus House Odessa, "took about four days or five days for it to quit dripping.”

The water coming from the giant hole in their roof left behind by the rain damage.

“The first major rainstorm that happened it was leaking really bad and then when the second storm hit, one of our residents called and said 'hey I just heard a big crash' so she was freaking out she didn't if somebody hit a wall or what. When we got here, me and Laura came back here and it had fallen in”

The side entrance for residents and one of the laundry rooms they use are the only two areas in the center that have damage.

“We came in and the floor was just flooded you can see where it’s left spots that we're still working on and how it runs down the wall," says Ramirez.

Jesus House says they have insurance on the center but the insurance company will not be covering the cost to repair damages because they say it's a maintenance issue. Which means Jesus House, will be in charge of the coverage.

"We do have to raise $26,000 so the roof itself was going to be it’s just the labor is what is the $36,000 is total. Because the materials were donated so we just have to raise the labor cost which is $36,000 and we got a $10,000 donation so we just need $26,000 more," Ramirez says.

However, despite the high cost, they are keeping the faith that God will make a way.