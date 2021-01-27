The Jesus House Women and Children's Center celebrates its opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony

It was original suppose to open last year, but was pushed back due to COVID-19.

ODESSA, Texas — The Jesus House Women and Children's Center celebrated its opening today with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The ceremony and opening of the center was to happen last year, however, due to COVID-19, they were forced to push these plans back.

"We are thrilled about the results and it's a beautiful center," says Shirley Almanza, the Director of Jesus House. "Everything is brand new. That's part of our heart of the center is for everything to be brand new...all of us have been use to a hand-me downs, but we wanted to give the ladies a sense and feel of brand new starts and brand new beginning."

Jesus House provides women and children with a safe environment to achieve self-sufficiency. This includes opportunities for higher education, budget training and career/parenting classes.