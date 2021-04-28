Jesus House Odessa sign destroyed by severe weather

The team was grateful no one was hurt, since there are usually people sitting underneath the sign.

ODESSA, Texas — Jesus House Odessa says it lost its sign to the straight line winds that came in Tuesday evening.

According to the organization's Facebook page, the sign was toppled sometime before 10:45 p.m.

The post states that the team was grateful no one was hurt, since there are usually people sitting underneath the sign.

Jesus House also had the sign installed recently, but says the building is still fine.