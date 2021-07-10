Jesus House Odessa asks for mosquito repellent donations

The organization plans to help those living on the street following severe rain that brought the bugs in.

ODESSA, Texas — Local nonprofit organization, Jesus House Odessa, is asking for the community to donate mosquito repellent to help the homeless.

Recent severe rain and flooding in the area means an increase in mosquitoes and trouble for those who have no way to get away from them.

Additionally, the organization is always looking for donations and assistance in successfully completing many other missions and responsibilities.