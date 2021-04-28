Howard College holds plate smash for students

BIG SPRING, Texas —
Howard College held a plate smash Tuesday in hopes of helping students relieve their biggest causes of stress as they prepare for finals.
Participants wrote some of the things that cause them anxiety on the
plates and threw them on the ground.
This activity was part of several of end-of-semester events at the college.
The college also hosted a henna artist on Monday and Tuesday, encouraged students to wear denim Wednesday to support victims of sexual assault and will have inflatables and bounce houses set up Thursday.
For more information on these events and more coming up, visit the Howard College Big Spring Facebook page.