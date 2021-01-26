Howard College Library to host virtual Game Night

The event will be held on January 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Howard College will host a retro virtual Game Night on January 28.

The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. through the HC Library Discord.

You can get a free goodie bag from the HC Library at their first event of the year.

There is a long list of games that will be available at this event. This list includes Battleship, Connect Four, UNO, Dominoes and many other games.