Howard College Library to host virtual Game Night

BIG SPRING, Texas — Howard College will host a retro virtual Game Night on January 28.
The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. through the HC Library Discord.
You can get a free goodie bag from the HC Library at their first event of the year.
There is a long list of games that will be available at this event. This list includes Battleship, Connect Four, UNO, Dominoes and many other games.
Participants will also be able to compete for a $20 gift card. Three random winners will be selected.