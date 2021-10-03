Howard College earns 2021-2022 Military Friendly School Designation

The school ranks number five amongst small community colleges and is the only school from Texas inside the top ten.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Howard College earn a 2021-2022 Military Friendly School Designation and ranked number five amongst small community colleges.

This makes the school the only one ranked from Texas inside the top ten community colleges.

Howard College was also one of 162 schools that received a gold status as a part of their designation.

“We know there are many choices when furthering education and we are proud to support our veteran and active-duty students and their family members in that endeavor,” said Dr. Cheryl T. Sparks, Howard College President. “Howard College is about learning, earning, and life and it truly is an honor to be part of their life journey.”

Criteria was determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.

"Military Friendly® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data driven standards in our designation process," said Kayla Lopez, National Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly. "This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs. Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts. Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community.”