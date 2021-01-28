Howard College to offer special customer service course

The course will be available on February 3 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Howard College is set to hold a Intro to Customer Service course on February 3 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This training course will help improve your relationships with the customers and provide better service as an employee.

You must pay $13 for the course and will receive a certificate of completion when you finish.

There is only a maximum of 25 spots for the course. You can register by contacting Howard College at 432-264-5641.