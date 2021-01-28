Howard College to offer special customer service course

BIG SPRING, Texas — Howard College is set to hold a Intro to Customer Service course on February 3 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
This training course will help improve your relationships with the customers and provide better service as an employee.
You must pay $13 for the course and will receive a certificate of completion when you finish.
There is only a maximum of 25 spots for the course. You can register by contacting Howard College at 432-264-5641.
Requirements to participate in the course include being at least 16 years old, having a computer that will allow you to complete the training via zoom, and submitting your social security and personal identification.