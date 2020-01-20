FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Fort Stockton ISD dismissed the high school early on Monday after a water main break impacted the main campus.

According to the district's Facebook post, the water was turned off at the main campus but remained on at the Special Events Center.

The high school had an early release at noon on Monday. Buses were provided for students who needed it and the school provided sack lunches for students to take home.

Fort Stockton ISD says school should resume on Tuesday at the normal time and that all other campuses were unaffected.

