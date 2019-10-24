FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton City Council recognized a local police officer for her act of bravery on October 14.

Officer Christina Moore was near a Walmart that day when she heard gun shots in the area. The off-duty officer leapt into action, following a suspct's vehicle out of the parking lot.

Her actions lead to the arrest of two people, as well as the recovery of a stolen gun.

The City Council recognized Moore for her quick thinking and bravery on October 22.

