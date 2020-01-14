FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton Community Theatre has been working for the last five years to renovate the building into a meeting hall and auditorium.

The auditorium would hold 125 seats and come with all the bells and whistles.

"Our mission for the community theatre is to provide fine arts experiences for the community and the area and this is definitely a fine arts experience," said Alice Duerksten, President of the Fort Stockton Community Theatre.

As part of the fundraising effort, Tenors UnLimited will be performing at 7 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church on January 21. This will be the third time the group from Great Britain will have performed.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for Seniors 65 and up and $10 for students.

They can be purchased at Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce or at the door.

Fort Stockton Middle and High School Choirs will also be performing as well.

There will also be a free meet and greet with the singers at Chunkarts Studio on January 20. The event will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

All the money raised from the concert will go towards the renovation and construction of the theater.

