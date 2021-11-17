Fix West Texas opens pet pantry

The pantry holds pet food, blankets, litter and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — Fix West Texas announced Tuesday it has opened its Pet Pantry.

The pantry aims to provide for pets in the Permian Basin through basic necessities like dog and cat food, litter and cooler homes for outside pets.

If you have a pet in need of these supplies, you can swing by Fix West Texas.

The non-profit is also accepting donations to help cover the cost of the pantry. Barrel homes cost around $10 and cat homes cost an average of $20 each.