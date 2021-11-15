Fix West Texas fundraiser creates customized Christmas ornaments for your pet

For a $20 donation and $5 shipping, you can get a special ornament and help support pet care in West Texas.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you are looking for a new and personalized ornament for your Christmas tree, Fix West Texas has you covered.

The non-profit is creating customized ornaments with your dog or cats name.

All ornaments are hand-created by Fix West Texas volunteers and employees.

Ornaments are available for a $20 donation plus $5 shipping. Payments are accepted via Venmo and PayPal.

To order, just message the Fix West Texas Facebook page and tell them your pets name as well as the number of the ornament style you are interested in.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will go help FWT's mission to provide affordable and accessible care for pets in the Permian Basin.