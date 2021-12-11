MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Captain Hook, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
He is a two-year-old domestic short-hair cat who is sweet and friendly.
MHC is not sure how he would do with other dogs, and seems to prefer to be the only cat. If you do have other pets, it would be best to introduce them in a neutral environment like in the enhanced adoption center inside Petsmart.
November 8-12 is National Adoption Week as well.
If you are interested in meeting Captain Hook, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email for inquiring.