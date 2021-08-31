Family Resiliency Center hosting private event to honor victims of the mobile mass shooting

"An anniversary can bring back every single feeling, every single memory of the day that the loss occurred, so we want to provide a safe environment" says FRC.

ODESSA, Texas — On the anniversary of a traumatic event, people who were there often times end up experiencing memories, triggers or reminders of that day called anniversary effects or reactions

At the Family Resiliency Center in Odessa, they have ben doing all they can to help those affected by the shooting that took place on August 31st,

“We always want to provide a safe environment for people to experience their grief but to do it in a way that focuses on hope and healing," says Chandra Coleman, Family Resiliency Center Coordinator.

Counselors at the Center, tell us how they want to help in whatever way they can

"An anniversary can bring back every single feeling, every single memory of the day that the loss occurred, so we want to provide a safe environment for them to come together to realize that they’re not alone that support is available that the community loves them and that we here at the to be available to help them with whatever reminder that the anniversary might provide," says Coleman.

Because of that sad day of August 31, 2019, everyone was affected in someway.

"Everybody in our community lost something on that day whether it was a loved one, whether it was a feeling of safety in their community. We have children who lost innocence that day because of what they heard or what they saw on the news or things like that and self we’re really just hoping to provide the community with an opportunity to come together," she says.

The center simply wants to always serve as a resource and helping hand for the whole entire community especially when times like this arise.

"We saw amazing things in Odessa and Midland and from around the country really after the shooting. So we want to make sure we provide the community with that opportunity to once again come together and support each other and remember what it was like the day after, when we all came together and said 'okay we can get through this if we lean on each other'," says Coleman.