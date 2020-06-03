ODESSA, Texas — A center for hope and restoration is opening its doors for the very first time in the Permian Basin.

The family resiliency center in Odessa has been strategically planned and placed.

"It's close to a lot of the locations that were directly impacted on that day, but I believe it's still central enough to both cities for it to be a common ground," said Chandra Quintanar, the Family Resiliency Center Coordinator.

Its services are free thanks to the governor's office and the Victim of Crimes Act.

"We're here to help people find the new normal, get back to where they want to be and really survive life, but from a positive perspective. Instead of just getting through the day, (it's) just more about thriving in their everyday activities," Chandra said.

Beyond support and grief groups, the center will offer trauma informed yoga and art workshops.

"It's really important because after the shooting in August what we found is people who don't even realize how affected they were are struggling with everyday activities whether it's grocery shopping or kids going to school. There's just a feeling that we're not quite as safe as we were," Chandra said.

But security is what this community will feel as more healing happens at the family resiliency center.

The center held its ribbon cutting on March 5.

