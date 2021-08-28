Family Resiliency Center to host mass shooting anniversary support event

The event will now be held on August 31 virtually with the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Permian Basin.

ODESSA, Texas — The Family Resiliency Center will be hosting a shooting anniversary support event virtually on August 31.

It has been two years since the mass shooting and this event hopes to bring the Odessa community together to honor the families of the victims.

There have been changes made with the event since being announced. Specifically, it will now be virtual because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Permian Basin.

The only people that will be in attendance for the event will be the families of the victims, while other community members can join on the FRC Facebook page.

"We always want to provide a safe environment for people to, um...experience their grief, but to do it in a way that focuses on hope and healing," said Chandra Coleman, the FRC Event Coordinator.