Fight for energy independence continues with Congressional hearing highlighting the Permian Basin

District 11 Congressman August Pfluger — along with members from other states and local oil and gas advocates — discussed the importance of the industry.

ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin is known for producing energy that fuels our country. On Monday, District 11 Congressman August Pfluger welcomed the Natural Resources Committee to the University of Texas Permian Basin for a historic congressional hearing.

In attendance were members from Arkansas, Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as oil and gas advocates from New Mexico and West Texas. They came together to discuss the importance of energy independence and the need to defend it.

“This is about job security, economic security and national security," said Subcommittee on Federal Lands Chairman Tom Tiffany.

The fight for energy independence continued, as UTPB's engineering campus hosted its first ever congressional hearing that aimed to show support to the energy industry’s positive influence on local communities in the Permian Basin, and ultimately, it’s impact on the country and world.

“When you think of Odessa, Texas, when you think of West Texas and the Permian [Basin], you automatically think of something that makes America a leader in the world, and it’s the ability to produce energy here at home that is [as] safe and clean and affordable as any place else — or more so — than pretty much any place else in the world," said House Committee on Natural Resources Chairman Bruce Westerman.

“We have to make sure that it’s the American energy that we bring to the world — not only the United States — but the world," said Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources Chairman Pete Stauber. "Our friends and allies across the world want reliable, clean, affordable energy.”

“We do it more efficiently, we do it cleaner and we do it better than any other country, and instead of going to places like Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Iran or Russia, let’s keep those jobs here, let’s keep our families employed here," said Pfluger.

“Hopefully we can get some things done here through this session of Congress and then into the future to be able to enable us to once again be energy independent in America, because there’s no reason for us not to be, and the Permian Basin will make sure it happens," said Tiffany.

New Mexico State Senator for Eddy and Lea counties David Gallegos, President and CEO of the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association Doug Ackerman and President and CEO of the Permian Strategic Partnership Tracee Bentley all gave testimonies of support for the benefits the oil and gas industry provides them, such as health care, education and jobs, as well as social and economic infrastructure.

With the federal government challenging the energy industry, Pfluger and company are pushing back.

“It hurts our economy," said Pfluger. "It hurts families. It raises the cost of everything that we’re trying to do, and it hurts our national security. That’s why we’re coming to Odessa, that’s why we’re coming to Midland, that’s why we’re having hearings again on Thursday. To talk about the production that the Permian Basin does, which strengthens our national security.”

Pfluger said that it was disappointing to have no Democrats show up to the hearing to listen to their perspective.