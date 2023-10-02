Unemployment rates in Midland-Odessa area drop back down to single digits

The unemployment rates in the Midland-Odessa area have recovered since the pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — During the pandemic the unemployment rates in the Midland-Odessa were quite high.

But now, things are looking better according to Workforce Solutions Permian Basin.

“About two years ago during the pandemic, you know this area, Midland-Odessa area, Odessa was in the double digits when you talk about unemployment. Midland was close to it.... And so since then, you know, in 22, 23 we have made full recovery,” said Willie Taylor, CEO of Workforce Solutions Permian Basin.

So with the numbers looking better than they did during the pandemic, why is there still unemployment?

Well one thing you have to keep in mind is that some people just aren't looking for normal jobs anymore.

“You gotta think about those folks that are no longer looking. And you know they're entrepreneurs out there and that's what happened... So a lot of folks became entrepreneurs. It's not saying they're not in the workforce. They're in the workforce but we don't report it, you know coming through the Texas workforce system,” Taylor said.

So while it may seem like on paper some people aren't working that doesn't mean they aren't still in the workforce.