Odessa College Truck Driving Academy receives big donation

The donations will help expand the program by adding new scholarships, driving instructors, and equipment to help former and future students. PSP CEO Tracee Bentley said this opportunity is a big step forward in the oil and natural gas industry.

Given that a lot of our industry and moving goods to market is dependent on safe qualified drivers," Bentley said. "This initiative is incredibly important and it really hits two aspects for the Permian Strategic Partnership; number one being it helps increase our workforce and number two being it helps keep our roads safer.