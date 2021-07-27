Ector County Commissioners approve contract to design new juvenile justice center

Officials say the current center is too old and the layout does not allow them to separate children by age, gender or risk factor.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County Commissioners voted on a few big items during the July 27 meeting.

One of the agenda items was concerning a change in health care providers for all county employees.

The court voted to switch to United Health Care due to its accessibility and reduced cost for the county as well as employees.

This is the first time the county has changed health care providers in over 10 years.

Commissioners also voted to approve an architect contract to design a new juvenile detention center. This new center will be bigger and help fit the needs of the county.

The Juvenile Services Director says the current center is too old and the layout does not allow them to separate children by age, gender or risk factor. There is also no room for counseling services.