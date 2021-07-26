Odessa officers following in their fathers' footsteps

One is even the first father-son duo on the SWAT team.

ODESSA, Texas — One of the newest recruits to the Odessa Police Department has some big shoes to fill.

Officer Taylor Martin, 21, officially became a police officer on July 23. His father, who has been with the department since 2003, was able to pin his son's badge at the ceremony.

Taylor Martin graduated from Permian High School and is attending Odessa College to obtain an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice.

OPD also recently highlighted another father-son team. Lieutenant Randall Jones and Corporal Reed Jones are the first father and son on the SWAT team in Odessa.