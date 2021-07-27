Odessa Police warning public about phone scam

OPD says the scammer is pretending to be a lieutenant and claims the person is under investigation.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam circulating in the area.

Police have received multiple complaints about citizens getting phone calls from a person pretending to be Lieutenant Sherrie Carruth.

These calls are then transferred to a foreign call center where they are told they are under investigation and will need to pay to help get this resolved.

OPD says it will never ask for money in this manner. If you ever receive a call from someone claiming to be an officer who asks for money or payment of any kind, you should immediately hang up and not provide any personal information.