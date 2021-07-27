Midland ISD board approves purchase of 469 smartboards

During the meeting, the board also discussed the district's STAAR results and honored some students for their accomplishments.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD School Board discussed several important topics Monday evening.

Several junior high and high school students were honored during the meeting, including a competitor from the National Spelling Bee, a state tennis champ and Midland High School Theatre after winning second runner up in One Act Play.

The board also discussed the district's STAAR scores, noting areas of concern and highlighting spots where the district outperformed the region.

Additionally, the board approved the 2021-2022 Code of Conduct and reviewed the Student and Employee handbooks. The new code of conduct can be found by clicking or tapping here.

During the meeting, the board also approved the purchase of 469 smartboards for classrooms across MISD.

A progress update was provided about the work on Legacy High School, including the changes to signage and the new carpet in areas like the library and the band hall.