ECISD appoints new chief of police

Daniels previously served as assistant police chief to Todd Hiner, who is retiring.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a new chief of police during Tuesday's board meeting.

Jeff Daniels is a 26 year veteran police officer, and 24 of those were served with ECISD.

Daniels is a certified police canine trainer, a SWAT team operator with Odessa Police, and a trained first responder for active shooters.

Most recently Daniels served as assistant police chief for ECISD.

He takes over from Todd Hiner, who was selected to lead the ECISD police force in 2014 but announced he would be retiring the week of Dec. 16.