ECISD superintendent elected vice chairman of SBEC

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD announced Friday that superintendent Dr. Scott Muri was elected vice chairman of the State Board for Educator Certification .

The SBEC oversees the preparation, certification and standards of conduct of teachers in Texas public schools. Muri was initially appointed to the board by Governor Greg Abbott in March of 2022.

Muri said he understands the importance of the role and is proud to serve the district and the state.

“I am honored to serve on the State Board for Educator Certification, and grateful to have been elected vice chairman,” said Muri. “This board influences and makes decisions on behalf of all educators across Texas, and those decisions ultimately affect the students we serve. I’m proud to represent ECISD in this role, and I think it validates the good work our team is doing in the way of human capital, elevating the teaching profession, and operating Odessa Pathway to Teaching, ECISD’s own educator preparation program.”

Muri’s other accolades include being named the Region 18 Superintendent of the Year in June of 2022 and serving as an advisory board member for the Broadband Development Office.

He has also received several invitations to testify before Texas governmental committees on education-based topics like teacher recruiting and retention, strategies to accelerate student learning and technology innovation.